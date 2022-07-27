The Vietnamese government has signed a decree to dramatically ramp up its climate and energy initiatives that would result in an emissions reduction cut of 43.5% below business-as-usual levels in 2030, on the way to net zero by 2050, a far more ambitious target than outlined in its NDC.
Vietnam releases comprehensive national climate strategy to cut emissions by 43% by 2030
