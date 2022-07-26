Canada targets slow phase in for Clean Electricity Regulations compliance

Published 20:35 on July 26, 2022 / Last updated at 20:35 on July 26, 2022 / Americas, Canada / No Comments

Compliance payments or offset requirements under the Canadian Clean Electricity Regulations (CER) will not take effect until the next decade, as CO2 pricing and other climate policies will continue to apply until then, according to a framework document published Tuesday.