Tata Steel states it will target net zero emissions by 2045

Published 12:16 on July 26, 2022 / Last updated at 12:16 on July 26, 2022 / Asia Pacific, EMEA, Other APAC / No Comments

Indian steelmaker Tata will target net zero emissions by 2045, the company announced in the release of its latest financial results on Tuesday, though offered little detail on how it plans to achieve the goal.