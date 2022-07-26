Drax doubles down on March date for coal closures as high power prices boost earnings

Published 11:39 on July 26, 2022 / Last updated at 11:39 on July 26, 2022 / EMEA, UK ETS / No Comments

UK utility Drax maintained on Tuesday that it will close its remaining coal power units in March of next year, having been asked by the UK government to extend their lifetime by six months to ease security of supply issues this winter.