EUAs made gradual gains throughout Tuesday morning amid active participation from buyers looking to cover short positions after the market appeared to reach a floor, while energy prices made solid advances as EU nations reached a deal on cutting gas demand by 15% over the coming winter.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
