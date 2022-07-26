Associate Forester, Forest Carbon Works – Vermont/Remote

Forest Carbon Works (www.forestcarbonworks.org), a company which enables small forest landowners in the U.S. to access carbon offset markets, is seeking an Associate Forester to join our nationwide team. This position is based from your home office, but with regional responsibility in New England and New York. The ideal candidate will be located in Vermont. This position is full time and provides the opportunity to work in a variety of forest ecosystems with a paradigm-shifting carbon company.

The Associate Forester’s primary responsibilities will be forest and data technician work. This will include completing carbon inventories using our smartphone inventory device and assisting with processing collected data. The Forester will travel independently to inventory sites throughout the Northeast located primarily in Vermont but also potentially New York, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. This will consist of systematic sampling across gridded plot systems. The Associate Forester will also be responsible for processing data collected using Forest Carbon Works’ programs. Additionally, the Forester will assist with completing supplemental inventories leading up to verifications on existing projects. This will include traditional forest mensuration such as taking DBH measurements, tree heights, tree cores, and decay stage classifications.

As needed, the Associate Forester may represent the organization either with the local Regional Forester or by themselves at any number of public facing events such as in person or virtual conferences and workshops, recruiting events, field walks, etc. Related activities of the Regional Forester, which the Associate Forester may support, vary by season but may include: meeting with member landowners, completing forest inventory measurements, providing site access to third-party auditors, and developing/adapting forest management plans, facilitating timber harvest plans in partnership with consulting foresters. A commitment to DEI and working with a multitude of audiences and groups is a must.

We are growing quickly as a company and are committed to our team and our landowners while maintaining a strong culture of purpose, passion, flexibility, and grace. If growth and change are not something you are comfortable with then this position is not for you. The Associate Forester will work closely with our other Regional Foresters nationwide and will report to our New England Regional Forester. This position is full time, permanent with a salary range of $55,000-$60,000 plus benefits.

About you:

● You are a continuous learner and a willing teacher

● You are driven by purpose

● You are a team player

● You are able to add to a culture, not just fit in with one

Ideal qualifications:

● Undergraduate degree in forestry or related field.

● 1-3 years regional experience in forest inventory field work

● Experience with traditional forest mensuration techniques and willing and able to work alone for long field days in rugged terrain and conditions.

● Familiarity with regional tree species and forest types.

● Proficient in use of smartphone technology (and experience troubleshooting issues), digital cameras, GPS devices, Microsoft Word and Excel.

● Have good communication skills, including both oral and written.

● Able to disseminate directions to others.

● Have good time-management and self-management skills, and are able to take direction and work independently to reach identified goals on a set timeline.

● Are able to maintain a high level of professionalism and discretion in dealing with highly sensitive project deliverables.

● Have a commitment to solving the environmental challenges of our time.

● Willing to travel domestically (frequently).

● Willing to drive to troubleshoot and solve minor technology issues on-the-fly.

● Able to work effectively with remote team members throughout the U.S.

Specific field work qualifications include:

● Comfortable working alone in remote forested areas for long periods of time.

● Comfortable working in brush, undergrowth, and thickly forested areas.

● Comfortable with camping in secure locations to complete fieldwork.

● Willing and able to camp overnight for 2-4 days (possess proper gear).

● Possess a valid driver’s license.

Duties include, but are not limited to:

● Collection of forest inventory data using a smartphone device and via traditional forest mensuration techniques; regular communication with program staff.

● Travel to sites to complete inventory work.

● Correspondence with client landowners.

● Frequent and sometimes extended, overnight travel to property sites.

● Processing data collected using Forest Carbon Works’ programs including photo digitization and species identification.

● Representing Forest Carbon Works at regional events, workshops, etc.

● Assisting with forest management expertise and support throughout the carbon project development process for the FCW landowner pipeline and team members.

● Forest Management Plan development/adaptation to meet Forest Carbon Works’ program requirements

● Assisting with third-party verifications of carbon projects.

● Creating space for personal and leadership development including forestry continuing education credits.

Your first 100 days will look like this:

● Meet with everyone on the team for a virtual “Get To Know You”.

● Complete Forest Carbon Works field inventory and data technician training programs.

● Build forest carbon knowledge base including understanding of carbon markets and programs, Forest Carbon Works’ programs and services.

● Completing pilot and supplemental carbon inventories using both the FCW device and traditional measurements.

● Attend regional conservation events as a Forest Carbon Works representative with other team members.

● Identify key team members that will help facilitate the work you are doing and help you become a forest carbon expert.

● Utilize your greatest strengths and passions to make an impact in areas that we may not have even thought of yet. You’ll confirm that we made the right choice!

Benefits:

● Practical experience in the rapidly growing sector of carbon credits for ecosystem services

● Abundant technical resources (software and hardware) at the cutting edge of forest biometrics and carbon valuation

● A flexible, open work environment

● A proven commitment to mentoring early-career employees

● Use of company resources including laptops for mobile office, vehicle stipend

● Five weeks paid time off and holidays

● 100% health, dental and vision insurance benefits for employee, spouse & dependents

● Retirement benefits including 401k Safe Harbor

● Compensation commensurate with qualifications

Interested candidates should submit:

● CV or resume

● Short cover letter describing your interest in the position and corresponding experience; including a description of your regional experience, professional qualifications and organizational associations description of why you’re passionate in solving the environmental challenges of our time

Forest Carbon Works is an equal opportunity employer and strongly encourages applicants from diverse backgrounds.

APPLY HERE