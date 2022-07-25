Governor Newsom requests aggressive action in California’s 2022 Scoping Plan

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) urged state regulator Air Resources Board (ARB) to incorporate new efforts in the 2022 Scoping Plan towards achieving the state’s 2030 emissions reduction targets and carbon neutrality by 2045, in a letter published late Friday.