Germany-based utility RWE, historically EU’s top corporate emitter, reported an 14% rise in its EU ETS-covered lignite power output for H1, it said on Monday in preliminary generation results, production that more-than-outweighed a strong fall in its gas generation amid soaring prices.
RWE announces 14% boost in German lignite generation in H1 amid soaring gas prices
