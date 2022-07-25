VCM Report: Prices crash lower amid heightened fears of global recession

Prices for voluntary carbon market (VCM) offsets fell sharply in the second half of last week amid increasing fears of an economic downturn as inflation spiraled higher, Chinese and Indian growth forecasts were cut, and Europe faced the bleak prospect of gas rationing.