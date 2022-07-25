EUAs snapped a five-day losing streak after prices were boosted by a strong daily auction, as trading volumes slipped back to average levels after last week’s increase in activity, while energy markets posted gains amid growing concerns over gas supplies ahead of the winter.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
EUAs snapped a five-day losing streak after prices were boosted by a strong daily auction, as trading volumes slipped back to average levels after last week's increase in activity, while energy markets posted gains amid growing concerns over gas supplies ahead of the winter.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.