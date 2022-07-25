DNV has joined forces with two energy companies and a Norwegian-based technology research firm to establish the world’s first pilot project to develop nature-based carbon capture involving seaweed cultivation, the classification society has announced.
DNV forms partnership with energy firms, tech outfit, to utilise seaweed for carbon capture
DNV has joined forces with two energy companies and a Norwegian-based technology research firm to establish the world’s first pilot project to develop nature-based carbon capture involving seaweed cultivation, the classification society has announced.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.