Carbon Market Analyst, Shell Australia – Brisbane

Where you fit in

Shell Energy provides the customer interface for the Integrated Gas and Renewables business. With a global remit and deep knowledge of the end-to-end value chains, anchored on close customer and market intimacy, Shell Energy is in a unique position to maximize value of Shell’s gas, LNG, power and environmental products business and portfolio.

This role will be a key position of a newly created global carbon and hydrogen market fundamentals team. This role is crucial to assisting market participants navigate the Energy Transition and the numerous risks and opportunities associated with the transition to a less carbon-intensive energy sources.

This position will be based in Brisbane, supporting day-to-day activities for primarily Environmental Product Trading, Nature Based solutions and as relevant Shell Energy Australia.

What’s the role?

This role is a key contributor to Shell’s global carbon market analysis with a focus on offering comprehensive and regular fundamental analysis and forecasting of the Australian and New Zealand carbon markets.

This role is responsible for bringing supply, demand, and policy views together, modeling key drivers to develop market forecasts across all time horizons.

The successful candidate will understand the linkages between regulations and carbon compliance and credit markets, developing and updating regional carbon abatement curves to inform carbon pricing and costs to achieve abatement targets. The emphasis is on developing both qualitative and quantitative capabilities, collaborating with peers in the Fundamentals team and use technology to build scalability in this respect is essential. This position must build credibility with Energy Traders and IG colleagues to ensure analytic insights will be translated into commercial gains.

Your accountabilities:

• Develop the outlook for the Australian and New Zealand carbon markets across time horizons for supply, demand, and prices for applicable carbon products

• Develop tools for analyzing country-level and global policies such as NDC and COP and associated impact on offset supply and demand as well as processes and communication channels

• Collect and interpret carbon markets information from a variety of internal and external sources and maintain a fundamental understanding of the energy markets drivers impacting carbon.

• Collaborate with the traders, trading analysts, originators, regulatory teams to make sense of market developments and dynamics

• Provide regular market briefing to stakeholders (e.g., traders, originators, portfolio traders etc.)

• Manage ad-hoc requests, formalize, and solve market fundamentals issues analytically in support of decisions making

What we need from you

We are keen to speak to professionals with the following:

• Proven experience with research and modeling of the commodities markets required, experience working in dynamic analytical teams focused on rapid and accurate creation of models

• Required: Self-starter, able to develop fundamental-based views on quantitative analysis that will be translated into profitable investments and trades

• Required: Ability to filter multiple perspectives for commercially actionable intelligence

• Preferred: Python coding experience

• Preferred: Degree in Data Science, Mathematics, Environmental studies, Econometrics, Economics

• Exceptional written and oral communication and presentation skills, strong interpersonal skills, and the ability to build relations at multiple levels and across teams

• Proficiency with typical Microsoft Office applications

The successful candidate should be an Australian Citizen or Permanent Resident. Aboriginal candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. At Shell we believe that every individual has something valuable to offer. We understand that the more diverse the workforce, the wider the variety of ideas we bring to the table.

We are keen to support flexible working arrangements, subject to local regulations and legislative frameworks. If this is of interest to you, please describe in your application the type of flexible working arrangements for which you would like to be considered.

Company description

Shell Australia is a leading natural gas producer, and we are playing our part in the transition to a low-carbon future by also investing in the power sector, renewable energy sources and carbon abatement activities. A Shell career offers opportunities to work on innovative projects such as the Prelude floating LNG facility offshore of Western Australia and the QGC onshore gas business in Queensland. Beyond these are a wide range of Shell’s New Energies development opportunities. Join Shell and let’s power progress together with more and cleaner energy solutions.

