Executive Director, Policy and Engagement, Emissions Reduction Alberta – Edmonton/Calgary

About ERA: A part of Alberta’s Climate and Innovation History

Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) was established to accelerate the development of innovative technologies that reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and secure Alberta’s success in a lower carbon economy. ERA delivers its mandate by investing revenues from the carbon price paid by large emitters in Alberta into innovative technologies that reduce GHG emissions and increase economic competitiveness.

ERA is a key partner of the Government of Alberta in addressing climate innovation priorities, and actively engages with industry and other organizations to identify opportunities to accelerate technology scale up and demonstration where there is an identified market need.

More information about ERA’s mandate, vision, and strategic priorities can be found at https://eralberta.ca/about-era/.

About this Opportunity

Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), this position will lead initiatives that build and strengthen communications, foster strategic partnerships, and enhance relationships with federal and provincial policymakers, industry leaders, and other stakeholders. The role will be responsible for ensuring that ERA is demonstrating and communicating its unique value proposition to identified key audiences and that the efforts of the organization are effectively aligned with:

ERA’s mandate

Direction of the ERA Board

Government of Alberta priorities, and

The innovation and technology demands and opportunities of the marketplace.

To be effective in this executive role, the successful candidate must have both strategic and operational leadership skills, a systems focus, and a strong drive for delivering results. The individual will be part of ERA’s Executive Team and will work closely with the CEO and Board building collaborative environments and relationships.

Engaging with a broad stakeholder community, the candidate will interact extensively with provincial and federal government staff and officials, Board members, industry executives, and innovation system players to collaboratively address issues and champion solutions-oriented approaches. The ideal candidate will actively take a “big picture” approach, recognizing the links between the complex global, national, and provincial contexts, and their relevance for ERA’s priorities, challenges, opportunities, and outcomes.

Key Accountabilities

Climate Policy and Strategic Advice

Maintain strong alignment with the Government of Alberta’s climate change policy, regulatory activities and actions, including building and maintaining relationships with key personnel in relevant departments.

Enhance connectivity to the federal government (especially ECCC, NRCan, and ISED) to remain apprised of climate policy and programs that may have implications for investments in Alberta.

Lead the preparation and delivery of internal briefing materials on key provincial and federal climate policy/program/budget announcements.

Act as a liaison with key external partners and stakeholders to help ensure the CEO and Board have complete information and context on strategic matters to facilitate informed decision-making.

Identify strategic opportunities and challenges through review of incoming information and environmental scanning reports, awareness of political sensitivities, discussions with stakeholders, and innovation/technology scouting.

Develop and maintain an ongoing understanding of best practices used by high-performing funding organizations internationally.

Oversee the development of strategic documents including the Business Plan and Annual Report in alignment with ERA’s Technology Roadmap.

External Relations, Strategic Partnerships, and Stakeholder Engagement

Build relationships with and serve as a liaison to key ERA partners and stakeholders, including but not limited to the Government of Alberta, Government of Canada, academia, industry, environmental non-governmental organizations, innovation system agents and players, and other governments.

Oversee the development and implementation of a communications strategy to share successes, knowledge and learnings from ERA’s project portfolio, including encouraging and supporting funded project teams and their technology’s impact.

Lead the development of ERA’s- external communication and engagement events, including conferences, workshops, lessons learned events, speakers’ series, business plan engagement, call-for-proposal engagement, competition announcements, and funding announcements.

Support the CEO, along with the Executive Team, in communicating to the public, partners, and key stakeholders by overseeing the development of speeches and presentations, attending meetings, and participating in other public events.

Oversee the translation of ERA’s data, outcomes, and performance metrics into communication pieces such as annual and quarterly reports, clear and compelling stories (video, podcast, etc.), social media, media relations, newsletter, etc., that support Government of Alberta objectives and priorities.

Build upon ERA’s unique culture and keep all staff/Board members informed and engaged through internal communications.

Qualifications and Skills

A degree in business, environmental science, political science, or another related subject, plus a minimum of 10 years related experience working in the areas of stakeholder relationships, climate policy, economic development, communications, strategic and business planning preferably related to innovation, sustainability, or related fields.

Competencies

Proven ability to build and maintain strategic relationships with internal and external partners

Exceptional knowledge of government policy development and implementation and the ability to translate this for strategic decision making

Background in interpreting and navigating provincial, national, and global climate change policies and programs

Leading engagement with provincial, national, international, and non-governmental funding partners to build ERA’s strategic partner network

Proven ability to manage, inspire, and motivate staff colleagues

Capacity to translate complex science, engineering, and technology principles to internal and external stakeholders

Collaborative approach to leading within and across portfolios with competing deadlines

Strong creativity and resourcefulness skills

Strong systems thinking and creative problem solving

Well-developed interpersonal skills and a high degree of social intelligence

Highly effective written and verbal communication

Adaptability to diverse work styles and dynamic environments

Strong public speaking and presentation delivery

Compensation and Location

ERA offers competitive compensation in addition to opportunities for personal and professional achievement. The compensation for this position will be determined based on the experience and qualifications of the successful candidate. This position can be located at ERA’s Edmonton or Calgary office.

Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion

Emissions Reduction Alberta is an equal opportunity employer. In accordance with the Accessible Canada Act, 2019 and all applicable provincial accessibility standards, upon request, accommodation will be provided by Emissions Reduction Alberta throughout the recruitment, selection and/or assessment process.

To apply for this position, please submit a cover letter and resume to ERA at hr@eralberta.ca no later August 5, 2022.