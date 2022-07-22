The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) on Friday asked the Commonwealth Court to refrain from reinstating its block on the state’s RGGI-linked cap-and-trade regulation, as the agency’s appeal is considered by a higher court.
Pennsylvania DEP petitions court to not reinstate RGGI regulation injunction
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) on Friday asked the Commonwealth Court to refrain from reinstating its block on the state’s RGGI-linked cap-and-trade regulation, as the agency’s appeal is considered by a higher court.
