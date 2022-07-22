Pennsylvania DEP petitions court to not reinstate RGGI regulation injunction

Published 18:35 on July 22, 2022 / Last updated at 18:35 on July 22, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) on Friday asked the Commonwealth Court to refrain from reinstating its block on the state’s RGGI-linked cap-and-trade regulation, as the agency’s appeal is considered by a higher court.