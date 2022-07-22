Legal Counsel, SustainCERT – Luxembourg

We offer a young, dynamic, and international corporate atmosphere as well as the benefit of remote working and an engaging hands-on legal environment working closely with our General Counsel.

1. About SustainCERT

At SustainCERT, we help businesses and investors quantify and report on the social and environmental impacts from a wide range of sustainability interventions. Our role is to provide evidence of progress and ensure climate and sustainability pledges bring real, meaningful impact on the ground.

We leverage technology to drive a digital transformation in our industry and improve the way impacts can be measured, reported and verified. More simplicity, more affordability, more efficiency and always the same level of accuracy and credibility: we are on a mission to mainstream best-practice for the benefit of all – businesses, people and the planet.

2. About the position

We are currently seeking a Legal Counsel to be based in Luxembourg. We offer a young, dynamic, and international corporate atmosphere as well as the benefit of remote working and an engaging hands-on legal environment working closely with our General Counsel.

As Legal Counsel you will be a member of our Legal Team, reporting to the General Counsel and working on a broad array / range of legal topics, including cutting edge sustainability, corporate and governance matters. Come join our team of mission-driven individuals with big ideas, tireless optimism, and the belief that our work can change the world.

3. Primary responsibilities and tasks

Drafting and/or processing changes to legal documentation such as contracts, EGMs, board minutes, circular resolutions, legal opinions, term sheets, etc.

Ensuring execution, follow up and filing of documents prepared/received by the various departments

Providing assistance on transactional matters

Helping to integrate world-class contract and legal management frameworksand processes

Building day-to-day relationships with various departments, clients, and third-party service providers

Liaising with, amongst others, regulatory authorities to executive all requested compliance and regulatory framework documentation.

Liaising with notaries and other external counsels

Collaborating on various projects with teams across the organisation

Conducting legal research, keeping track of changes in legal framework, and providing timely updates on these changes

Updating precedents and notifying relevant departments of potential required changes to such precedents.

4. Qualifications

Minimum six years prior experience in a similar role Degree in Law Prior experience in a European or other international law firm or in-house working environment. Very good command of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and PDF

Fluency in English with excellent communication skills. Fluency in any other language an asset

Solid attention to detail, technical legal skills and a sound understanding of legal market

Good team player but able to work independently

Ability to meet deadlines, to prioritise workload and function effectively in a multi-task environment

5. DESIRED SKILLS

Commercial awareness, with experience of working as part of an international team/business.

Ability to work at speed, to provide accurate, pragmatic advice and deliver results, and to manage workload with effective prioritisation

Strong presentation and interpersonal skills and ability to offer effective communication and legal advice to senior stakeholders

Strong team player, with track record of collaborative team working

Experience in drafting, advising on and negotiating commercial contracts in English, and advising on compliance and/or regulatory matters in English

Strong experience in identifying risks and solving legal problems

6. RECRUITMENT PROCESS AND TIMELINE

Please send a cover letter and resume to recruitment@sustain-cert.com. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. Candidates selected for a first-round interview will be notified by email. Please note that we will not notify you directly if you are not selected for an interview.