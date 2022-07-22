Legal Counsel, SustainCERT – Luxembourg

We offer a young, dynamic, and international corporate atmosphere as well as the benefit of remote working and an engaging hands-on legal environment working closely with our General Counsel.
1. About SustainCERT
At SustainCERT, we help businesses and investors quantify and report on the social and environmental impacts from a wide range of sustainability interventions. Our role is to provide evidence of progress and ensure climate and sustainability pledges bring real, meaningful impact on the ground.
We leverage technology to drive a digital transformation in our industry and improve the way impacts can be measured, reported and verified. More simplicity, more affordability, more efficiency and always the same level of accuracy and credibility: we are on a mission to mainstream best-practice for the benefit of all – businesses, people and the planet.
2. About the position
We are currently seeking a Legal Counsel to be based in Luxembourg. We offer a young, dynamic, and international corporate atmosphere as well as the benefit of remote working and an engaging hands-on legal environment working closely with our General Counsel.
As Legal Counsel you will be a member of our Legal Team, reporting to the General Counsel and working on a broad array / range of legal topics, including cutting edge sustainability, corporate and governance matters. Come join our team of mission-driven individuals with big ideas, tireless optimism, and the belief that our work can change the world.
3. Primary responsibilities and tasks
- Drafting and/or processing changes to legal documentation such as contracts, EGMs, board minutes, circular resolutions, legal opinions, term sheets, etc.
- Ensuring execution, follow up and filing of documents prepared/received by the various departments
- Providing assistance on transactional matters
- Helping to integrate world-class contract and legal management frameworksand processes
- Building day-to-day relationships with various departments, clients, and third-party service providers
- Liaising with, amongst others, regulatory authorities to executive all requested compliance and regulatory framework documentation.
- Liaising with notaries and other external counsels
- Collaborating on various projects with teams across the organisation
- Conducting legal research, keeping track of changes in legal framework, and providing timely updates on these changes
- Updating precedents and notifying relevant departments of potential required changes to such precedents.
4. Qualifications
- Minimum six years prior experience in a similar role Degree in Law Prior experience in a European or other international law firm or in-house working environment. Very good command of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and PDF
- Fluency in English with excellent communication skills. Fluency in any other language an asset
- Solid attention to detail, technical legal skills and a sound understanding of legal market
- Good team player but able to work independently
- Ability to meet deadlines, to prioritise workload and function effectively in a multi-task environment
5. DESIRED SKILLS
- Commercial awareness, with experience of working as part of an international team/business.
- Ability to work at speed, to provide accurate, pragmatic advice and deliver results, and to manage workload with effective prioritisation
- Strong presentation and interpersonal skills and ability to offer effective communication and legal advice to senior stakeholders
- Strong team player, with track record of collaborative team working
- Experience in drafting, advising on and negotiating commercial contracts in English, and advising on compliance and/or regulatory matters in English
- Strong experience in identifying risks and solving legal problems
6. RECRUITMENT PROCESS AND TIMELINE
Please send a cover letter and resume to recruitment@sustain-cert.com. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. Candidates selected for a first-round interview will be notified by email. Please note that we will not notify you directly if you are not selected for an interview.