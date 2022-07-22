Senior Carbon Project Manager, NatureCo – Remote

About NatureCo

NatureCo delivers nature-based climate solutions for investors, business and other purpose driven organisations to scale up action on climate change and biodiversity loss. We specialise in international advisory and project development services for nature-based carbon projects including reforestation, avoided deforestation, river and wetland restoration and blue carbon. NatureCo has extensive expertise in working with local communities to protect and restore natural ecosystems through participation in environmental markets and carbon credit projects.

We are a diverse group of professionals that recognise that our people are our greatest assets and are committed to inclusion, diversity and equity. NatureCo is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of age colour, sex, race, religion gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, marital status or disability.

Role and Responsibilities

The Senior Carbon Project Manager will:

Lead assessments and delivery of international nature-based carbon projects including reforestation, agroforestry, avoided deforestation, river and wetland restoration and blue carbon

Develop processes for data collection and project report writing consistent with carbon monitoring, reporting and verification standards

Support project origination, screening and management of new nature-based carbon projects

Manage external partner relationships for the delivery of nature-based carbon projects

Assist in the development of standard operating procedures and manuals for technical analysis

Your Skills and Experience

Experience working with nature-based solutions, carbon offset standards and/or environmental consultancies. International experience and language skills highly regarded.

Tertiary qualifications in environmental management, international development or related field. Post graduate qualifications highly regarded.

GIS mapping, environmental project development skills and/or international work experience highly regarded

Highly organised, with attention to detail and the ability to work unsupervised

Creative and independent thinker, capable of both following highly prescriptive guidelines, but also proposing solutions to complex issues

Ability/experience in working on multiple priorities in parallel to meet varying deadlines

This position would suit an environmental career professional with at least 5 years’ experience in a relevant field. Although offered as a full time position a part time role could be considered for the right applicant.

To apply please send a CV to admin@natureco.net . Applications close 15th August 2022.