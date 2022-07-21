California wildfires threatening forest offset buffer pool -study

Published 18:33 on July 21, 2022 / Last updated at 18:33 on July 21, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Wildfires were the main driver of California tree cover loss over the past four decades, and worsening climate change may exacerbate the situation further and deplete the state’s forest offset buffer pool, according to a new study.