Japan, Singapore push for Article 6 deal with Papua New Guinea

Published 12:01 on July 21, 2022 / Last updated at 12:01 on July 21, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, International, Japan, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Japan and Singapore have both approached Papua New Guinea seeking a framework under which they would be able to buy carbon credits aligned with Article 6 under the Paris Agreement, according to the PNG Climate Change and Development Authority (CCDA).