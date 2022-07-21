Japan and Singapore have both approached Papua New Guinea seeking a framework under which they would be able to buy carbon credits aligned with Article 6 under the Paris Agreement, according to the PNG Climate Change and Development Authority (CCDA).
Japan, Singapore push for Article 6 deal with Papua New Guinea
Japan and Singapore have both approached Papua New Guinea seeking a framework under which they would be able to buy carbon credits aligned with Article 6 under the Paris Agreement, according to the PNG Climate Change and Development Authority (CCDA).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.