Job Postings > Senior Carbon Project Developer, Impact Labs – Remote

Senior Carbon Project Developer, Impact Labs – Remote

Published 23:36 on July 20, 2022  /  Last updated at 23:36 on July 20, 2022  /  Job Postings  /  No Comments

A still early-stage, but already well funded startup in the Voluntary Carbon Markets space is seeking a Carbon Project Developer with at least 2 years of experience in the area of project development and management for nature-based solutions, e.g. with Verra and Gold Standard projects and methodologies.

👋 Hi there, we are… 👋

  • A still early-stage, but already well funded startup in the Voluntary Carbon Markets space.
  • Rethinking voluntary carbon markets by offering share-based models instead of offsetting, through which companies can participate in the success of carbon removal projects over the long term instead of merely incurring costs for short-term climate neutrality, as is the case today.

💬 By the way… 💬

  • We are radically open and transparent. It’s not the loudest voice or the opinion of the founders or executives that wins, but the best idea.
  • We also require everyone in the team to be open as well, air disagreements, test each other’s logic, and view discovering mistakes and weaknesses as a good thing that leads to improvement and innovation.
  • A positive culture of debate while appreciating each other’s work is very important to us.
  • We trust and push each other, celebrate our successes together and support each other when things don’t go as planned.

💡 And you are… 💡

  • A Carbon Project Developer with at least 2 years of experience in the area of project development and management for nature-based solutions, e.g. with Verra and Gold Standard projects and methodologies
  • Strongly motivated to help build a Climate tech startup that significantly contributes to reducing the CO2 concentration in the atmosphere
  • Our missing climate science piece of the puzzle, which perfectly complements the climate, software and marketing-sales experience in our team
  • An Environmental expert, ideally with a degree in Environmental Engineering, Environmental Management, Agricultural Sciences, Forestry or in similar areas
  • Ideally an expert in the fields of carbon capture, sequestration, utilization, and storage
  • A cosmopolitan and cheerful personality who loves to work with different cultures in different countries and are also willing to work directly on-site with our project partners several times a year

🌳 You have the chance to… 🌳

  • Develop this small start-up plant into a great forest that contributes significantly to the sustainable protection of our climate
  • Support the founders by building a motivated team that is crazy enough to believe they can change the world
  • Unfold your abilities and to let your ideas become reality
  • Get virtual shares and to participate in our success
  • Work completely remotely – from wherever you want
  • We have a virtual office where we see each other on a daily basis
  • We try to avoid CO2 emissions caused by travel as much as possible
  • However, a home base in Europe would be an advantage. We believe that a good team culture is only possible if we also see each other in person several times a year

Are you ready to shape this new industry with us? The Carbon Removal business today is like the E-Commerce business in the 90’s. The start of a new industry – a new era with one clear goal: To save our planet.

➡️ ➡️ ➡️ Simply fill out this form to apply for the Co-Founder role: https://forms.gle/KLeU8fS9RYZYzgak9

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software