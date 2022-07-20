Senior Carbon Project Developer, Impact Labs – Remote

👋 Hi there, we are… 👋
- A still early-stage, but already well funded startup in the Voluntary Carbon Markets space.
- Rethinking voluntary carbon markets by offering share-based models instead of offsetting, through which companies can participate in the success of carbon removal projects over the long term instead of merely incurring costs for short-term climate neutrality, as is the case today.
💬 By the way… 💬
- We are radically open and transparent. It’s not the loudest voice or the opinion of the founders or executives that wins, but the best idea.
- We also require everyone in the team to be open as well, air disagreements, test each other’s logic, and view discovering mistakes and weaknesses as a good thing that leads to improvement and innovation.
- A positive culture of debate while appreciating each other’s work is very important to us.
- We trust and push each other, celebrate our successes together and support each other when things don’t go as planned.
💡 And you are… 💡
- A Carbon Project Developer with at least 2 years of experience in the area of project development and management for nature-based solutions, e.g. with Verra and Gold Standard projects and methodologies
- Strongly motivated to help build a Climate tech startup that significantly contributes to reducing the CO2 concentration in the atmosphere
- Our missing climate science piece of the puzzle, which perfectly complements the climate, software and marketing-sales experience in our team
- An Environmental expert, ideally with a degree in Environmental Engineering, Environmental Management, Agricultural Sciences, Forestry or in similar areas
- Ideally an expert in the fields of carbon capture, sequestration, utilization, and storage
- A cosmopolitan and cheerful personality who loves to work with different cultures in different countries and are also willing to work directly on-site with our project partners several times a year
🌳 You have the chance to… 🌳
- Develop this small start-up plant into a great forest that contributes significantly to the sustainable protection of our climate
- Support the founders by building a motivated team that is crazy enough to believe they can change the world
- Unfold your abilities and to let your ideas become reality
- Get virtual shares and to participate in our success
- Work completely remotely – from wherever you want
- We have a virtual office where we see each other on a daily basis
- We try to avoid CO2 emissions caused by travel as much as possible
- However, a home base in Europe would be an advantage. We believe that a good team culture is only possible if we also see each other in person several times a year
Are you ready to shape this new industry with us? The Carbon Removal business today is like the E-Commerce business in the 90’s. The start of a new industry – a new era with one clear goal: To save our planet.
➡️ ➡️ ➡️ Simply fill out this form to apply for the Co-Founder role: https://forms.gle/KLeU8fS9RYZYzgak9