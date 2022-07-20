Bank of Montreal buys carbon credit firm Radicle, as financials continue VCM acquisitions

The Bank of Montreal (BMO) has purchased Calgary-based offset developer and sustainability firm Radicle, the companies announced Wednesday, as financial players have yet to relent on taking a stake in the voluntary carbon market (VCM).