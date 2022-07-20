Global electricity CO2 emissions are expected to fall, albeit slightly, in 2022 as weakening economic growth and soaring energy prices put the brakes on power consumption while renewables have a bumper year, according to the IEA in a report published Wednesday.
Global CO2 emissions to dip on strong renewables, slower demand growth, IEA says
