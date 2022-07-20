Analysts see China carbon price steadily tick up, but absolute cap could speed up process

Published 10:20 on July 20, 2022 / Last updated at 10:20 on July 20, 2022 / China, China's National ETS / No Comments

Prices in China’s national emissions trading scheme will grow steadily in coming years, but by the end of the decade could be more than 50% higher if the government sets an absolute cap on ETS emissions compared to if it carries on with an intensity-based scheme, according to analysts.