Prices in China’s national emissions trading scheme will grow steadily in coming years, but by the end of the decade could be more than 50% higher if the government sets an absolute cap on ETS emissions compared to if it carries on with an intensity-based scheme, according to analysts.
Analysts see China carbon price steadily tick up, but absolute cap could speed up process
