BHP to collaborate with India’s Tata to tackle steel emissions

Published 05:07 on July 20, 2022 / Last updated at 05:07 on July 20, 2022

BHP has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Steel to jointly study and explore the development of lower carbon technologies for iron and steelmaking, the global mining giant announced on Wednesday.