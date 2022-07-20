Asia Pacific > BHP to collaborate with India’s Tata to tackle steel emissions

BHP to collaborate with India’s Tata to tackle steel emissions

Published 05:07 on July 20, 2022  /  Last updated at 05:07 on July 20, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Uncategorized  /  No Comments

BHP has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Steel to jointly study and explore the development of lower carbon technologies for iron and steelmaking, the global mining giant announced on Wednesday.

