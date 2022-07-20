BHP has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Steel to jointly study and explore the development of lower carbon technologies for iron and steelmaking, the global mining giant announced on Wednesday.
BHP to collaborate with India’s Tata to tackle steel emissions
