Nature Based Solutions Senior Project Manager (Forest Carbon), ecosecurities – Kuala Lumpur

Our Company

ecosecurities is an impact-driven provider of environmental services, with 25 years’ experience in carbon markets and emission reduction projects worldwide. We provide technical and financial services to projects, companies and organisations. With a rapidly growing portfolio of projects, ecosecurities offers personalised experience and services in obtaining, developing, and financing climate mitigation projects. In order to support the transition to zero net emissions, we work with renewable energy projects, nature-based solutions (NBS) and community-based programs.

The Role

This position will play a critical role in the development, expansion, and validation of ecosecurities’ Nature-Based Solutions program within internationally recognised voluntary carbon standards. The role will provide technical skills and analysis in forest carbon (including natural forests, plantations, agroforestry systems, mangroves, wetlands and peatlands), ecosystem services, and natural resource management to complete high impact and innovative carbon development projects. The role also brings deep expertise in current and emerging AFOLU voluntary carbon standards, methodologies and procedural requirements to ensure compliance and development of projects of the highest integrity.

The role will report to the NBS APAC Head and will be responsible for: i) feasibility assessments to determine a project’s technical, financial, social and climate viability; ii) technical and data analysis to quantify project emission reductions and removals and project impact across other environmental, community and socio-economic parameters; and iii) design and delivery of long-term monitoring and impact assessment programs that support the verification process and delivery on ecosecurities commitment to delivering projects of the highest integrity.

The role may be required to provide analysis, services, and products to ecosecurities community energy and renewable energy projects across the Asia-Pacific and will be integrated into the ecosecurities NBS and AFOLU teams operating across Africa and Latin America.

This is a mid to senior level role with responsibility for supporting ecosecurities NBS forestry carbon program expansion in the Asia-Pacific region and accelerating our growth through strong partnership development, rapid project identification and the delivery of outstanding outcomes for community, companies, the environment and our climate.

Reporting Structure

Reports To: Head of Nature Based Solutions- APAC

Key Peer Relationships:

• Shared Services (Finance, Legal, HR, Marketing, Operations, IT)

• Business Unit teams (Origination, Technical Services, Operations & Structuring)

• APAC team

• Latin America and Africa NBS and AFOLU specialist

External Relationships:

• Value-aligned government, corporate and conservation partners working across the Asia-Pacific to protect nature, stabilise climate and support community rights and economic development.

• Carbon project developers.

• Asia-Pacific conservation practitioners and researchers.

• Corporate partners with land assets across the Asia-Pacific region.

• Community leaders and advocates.

Key Accountabilities

• Lead the development of forest carbon technical services (covering natural forests, plantations, agroforestry systems, peatlands, wetlands and mangrove ecosystems) to quantify emission reductions and removals from forest carbon, and other nature-based solution projects in accordance with internationally recognised voluntary carbon market (VCM) standards and methodologies.

• Assess, manage and collate forest inventory and other environmental, socio-economic and community data to complete project due diligence, design, assessment and project risk analysis.

• Support project origination, screening and management of NBS carbon project development opportunities.

• Manage highly visible, complex technical projects and/or partnerships within ecosecurities and with external partners.

• Identify new opportunities and thematic areas for the growth and development of ecosecurities NBS program of work across the Asia-Pacific region.

• Remain current on VCM standards and methodologies and UNFCCC developments and bringing advances into the development of ecosecurities’ NBS project planning and design.

• Manage external partner relationships, including convening expert stakeholder input to accelerate project development.

• Represent ecosecurities in Asia-Pacific forums and events and professionally present the work of ecosecurities across the region.

• Work collaboratively with other members of the APAC team and the global NBS teams.

• Other task as directed by the ecosecurities NBS Head for APAC.

Qualifications

Essential:

• Master’s degree in forestry, agriculture, environmental science, environmental engineering, natural resource management, conservation management or related fields.

• 5-7 years’ work experience in managing forestry, ecosystems services, conservation, climate change or international development projects across the Asia-Pacific region.

• Proven technical expertise in GHG quantification and accounting for forest ecosystems.

• Demonstrated expertise in AFOLU project development consistent with VCM, jurisdictional (ie JNR and ART TREES) and other global standards (i.e. World Bank FCPF, UNFCCC CDM).

• Experience in designing statistically valid field measuring programs and in the statistical analysis of field data.

• Proven team player able to work effectively across cultures and within and across organizations.

• Highly organized and strong attention to detail and experience with work-flow documentation.

• Demonstrated problem solving skills and ability to build on existing knowledge to develop new approaches.

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Desirable:

• Knowledge of forestry, and nature-based solutions, issues and policy trends across the Asia-Pacific region.

• Design and coordination of jurisdictional and nesting approaches to REDD+.

• Technical expertise using a range of geospatial information systems, remote sensing techniques, image sources, and analysis of large datasets.

• Expertise in rural sociology and community development

• Demonstrated ability to collect data, conduct analysis, interpret and communicate results for a broad audience including government and corporate partners, community leaders and conservation practitioners.

• Demonstrated knowledge of relevant climate and carbon science literature.

• Ability to work independently and with minimal guidance.

• Proficient in an Asia-Pacific language outside English. .

Experience

5-7 years post-qualification experience leading or managing large, complex environmental, forestry, mangrove or conservation programs across the Asia-Pacific region.

Skills/ Knowledge

• Demonstrated knowledge of forest production, forest and mangrove conservation or community forestry (including mangroves) across the Asia-Pacific region

• Demonstrated expertise in forestry and mangrove carbon projects

• Excellent data analysis skills

• Excellent written and oral communication skills

• Excellent interpersonal skills

• Excellent team-work and problem-solving skills

Personal Attributes

• Builds productive relationships by interacting with others

• Works collaboratively with stakeholders across all levels, all cultures, and all geographies

• Communicates effectively and in a timely manner

• Results driven and takes ownership of tasks.

• Compassionate and empathetic to support the growth and development of others

• Leverage differences to resolve problems

• Thinks and acts from a broad perspective and a long-term view

Here at ecosecurities we are committed to cultivating and sustaining a culture of inclusion and connectedness. It is our belief that we are able to grow and learn better together with a diverse team of employees. The collective sum of the individual differences, life experiences, knowledge, innovation, self-expression, and talent that our employees invest in their work represents not only part of our culture, but our reputation and ecosecurities’ achievement as well.

In recruiting for our team, we welcome and encourage the unique contributions that you can bring in terms of education, opinions, culture, ethnicity, race, sex, gender identity and expression, nation of origin, age, languages spoken, veteran’s status, colour, religion, disability, sexual orientation and beliefs.

