Co-Founder, Impact Labs – Remote

👋 Hi there, we are… 👋

A still early-stage startup in the Voluntary Carbon Markets space.

space. We are rethinking voluntary carbon markets by offering share-based models instead of offsetting, through which companies can participate in the success of carbon removal projects over the long term instead of merely incurring costs for short-term climate neutrality, as is the case today.

💬 By the way… 💬

We are radically open and transparent . It’s not the loudest voice or the opinion of the founders or executives that wins, but the best idea.

. It’s not the loudest voice or the opinion of the founders or executives that wins, but the best idea. We also require everyone in the team to be open as well, air disagreements, test each other’s logic, and view discovering mistakes and weaknesses as a good thing that leads to improvement and innovation.

air disagreements, test each other’s logic, and view discovering mistakes and weaknesses as a good thing that leads to improvement and innovation. A positive culture of debate while appreciating each other’s work is very important to us.

while appreciating each other’s work is very important to us. We trust and push each other, celebrate our successes together and support each other when things don’t go as planned.

💡 And you are… 💡

Our potential 3rd Co-Founder

Strongly motivated to help build a Climate tech startup that significantly contributes to reducing the CO2 concentration in the atmosphere

to help build a Climate tech startup that significantly contributes to reducing the CO2 concentration in the atmosphere Our missing climate science piece of the puzzle , which perfectly complements the software and marketing-sales pieces in the Co-Founder team

, which perfectly complements the software and marketing-sales pieces in the Co-Founder team An Environmental expert , ideally with a degree in Environmental Engineering, Environmental Management, Agricultural Sciences, Forestry or in similar areas

, ideally with a degree in Environmental Engineering, Environmental Management, Agricultural Sciences, Forestry or in similar areas Ideally an expert in the fields of carbon capture, sequestration, utilization, and storage

A project manager with at least 2 years of experience in the area of project development and management for nature-based solutions , e.g. with Verra and Gold Standard projects and methodologies.

, e.g. with Verra and Gold Standard projects and methodologies. A cosmopolitan and cheerful personality who loves to work with different cultures in different countries and are also willing to work directly on-site with our project partners several times a year

🌳 You have the chance to… 🌳

Develop this small start-up plant into a great forest that contributes significantly to the sustainable protection of our climate.

that contributes significantly to the sustainable protection of our climate. Build a motivated team that is crazy enough to believe they can change the world

that is crazy enough to believe they can change the world Unfold your abilities and to let your ideas become reality

and to let your ideas become reality Become a shareholder in our company and to participate in our success

in our company and to participate in our success Work completely remotely – from wherever you want.

We have a virtual office where we see each other on a daily basis.

We try to avoid CO2 emissions caused by travel as much as possible.

However, a home base in Europe would be an advantage. We believe that a good team culture is only possible if we also see each other in person several times a year.

Are you ready to shape this new industry with us? The Carbon Removal business today is like the E-Commerce business in the 90’s. The start of a new industry – a new era with one clear goal: To save our planet.

➡️ ➡️ ➡️ Simply fill out this form to apply for the Co-Founder role: https://forms.gle/nscftLodd12YiCwE6