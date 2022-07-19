The European Commission is set to propose mandatory gas rationing for member states should the EU declare an emergency amid a worsening supply outlook, according to a leaked draft seen by Carbon Pulse on Tuesday.
Brussels readies plans for emergency gas rationing -leaked draft
