When a utility thinks it’s a financial: Reports shed light on EU ETS trading activities, strategies

Published 09:00 on July 19, 2022 / Last updated at 17:59 on July 19, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

Some utilities in the EU ETS behave more like financial institutions, according to analysis of historical trading data, suggesting that participant segmentation practices may need to be reviewed as lawmakers consider restricting the market access of some non-compliance players.