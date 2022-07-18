Strategy Lead, Carbon Removal, Origen – US (Remote)

Location: Remote working

Role type: Permanent

About Us

At Origen we have an exciting opportunity for a Strategy Lead to be part of shaping the worlds future by decarbonizing hard-to-abate industry and removing CO2 from the atmosphere. You will report directly into the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) supporting strategy and development of commercial opportunities for deployment of Origen’s technology. We aim to be the global leader in carbon dioxide removal solutions.

Our vision is “The Atmosphere Restored.” We have successfully developed a technology to decarbonize carbon-intensive minerals production, which can be leveraged to remove billions of tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere. This is the industrial scale needed, to mitigate the worst effects and reverse climate change.

At Origen, we believe in Blue Sky DOING and translating thinking into action. In partnership with Singleton Birch, a leading independent lime manufacturer, we have constructed a pilot plant that demonstrates Origen’s differentiated approach to producing zero-carbon lime. We have strong traction and line of sight to follow-on commercial scale projects in both the US and UK, in the lime sector and beyond.

In addition to decarbonizing the lime sector (a 400 Mtpa CO2 emission opportunity in itself), our zero-carbon lime enables multiple pathways to carbon dioxide removal. One of those CO2 removal pathways includes the recently announced Stripe-led Frontier awarded project Calcite-Origen which will remove >1,000 tonnes of CO2 using our pilot kiln and the 8 Rivers invented Calcite air contactor. The combination of technologies is an exciting collaboration between companies and has the potential to rapidly reach giga-tonne scale at a cost of <$100/t. In parallel to this Direct Air Capture partnership, Origen continues to advance its own R&D efforts on lime-based Carbon Dioxide Removal. There has never been a better time, come join the team!

What You’ll Be Doing.



Lead and develop analyses to support commercial strategy derived from mix of technical research, market/competitor intelligence, policy understanding and project economic analysis.

Support project finance and economic analysis for pipeline of Origen commercial projects.

Understand and closely monitor grant/funding opportunities and policy developments (such as in 45Q), assess implications for Origen commercial opportunities.

Build, own and maintain commercial project finance/economic models

Support integration with corporate financial modelling and fundraising efforts.

Engage externally with project stakeholders e.g. industry, project financiers, legal support, policy makers

Skills & Qualities We Are Looking For.



Intellectual curiosity, eager to learn, willing to challenge status quo

5+ years of experience in a project finance, commercial or strategy role

Knowledge of and interest in decarbonization technology, financing, policy and markets

Bachelor’s degree in either economics, engineering, business administration or similar field

Strong modelling capability, experience with cash flow modelling

Expert in both Microsoft PowerPoint and Excel

Excellent communicator in written and verbal form

MBA or equivalent graduate degree a plus but not required

Benefits

In return for your commitment and expertise, you will enjoy excellent benefits and scope to grow.

Competitive salary & package including share options.

401k & Performance dialogue and reward scheme

Unlimited holidays YES unlimited holidays

Flexible working, we offer a ‘grown-up’ / common-sense approach to working hours to provide the flexibility to ensure an optimal work-life balance.

The role is US-based and fully remote with flexibility to travel occasionally for in-person internal collaboration and/or to develop external partnerships.

APPLY HERE