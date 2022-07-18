Americas > Canada considers launching cap-and-trade system for oil and gas sector 

Canada considers launching cap-and-trade system for oil and gas sector 

Published 12:03 on July 18, 2022  /  Last updated at 12:03 on July 18, 2022  /  Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes, International, Nature-based, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

The Canadian federal government proposed to either introduce a carbon trading programme or modify its existing 'backstop’ CO2 pricing system on Monday as it plans a declining emissions cap for the oil and gas sector. 

