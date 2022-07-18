The Canadian federal government proposed to either introduce a carbon trading programme or modify its existing ‘backstop’ CO2 pricing system on Monday as it plans a declining emissions cap for the oil and gas sector.
Canada considers launching cap-and-trade system for oil and gas sector
The Canadian federal government proposed to either introduce a carbon trading programme or modify its existing 'backstop’ CO2 pricing system on Monday as it plans a declining emissions cap for the oil and gas sector.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.