NBS Technical Adviser Carbon Accounting, Shell – London/The Hague/Singapore

This is an exciting opportunity for you to work in a rapidly evolving business area wherein you will demonstrate progress in building our capability and deployment of carbon accounting and models at scale to promote portfolio and business growth and reduce associated uncertainty in our measurement reporting and verification of carbon projects.

Where you fit in

Nature Based Solutions (NBS) comprise all activities related to the protection of or (re-) development of natural ecosystems resulting in natural carbon sequestration, and the marketing, trading and sale of resulting carbon credits and other services and products. NBS are expected to play a material role in tackling climate change (this report from NGO The Nature Conservancy gives a good overview), and have also been identified as a potentially material lever to achieve Shell’s announced Net Carbon Footprint ambition.

The NBS team in Emerging Energy Solutions is developing Shell’s business model and growth approach to realize NBS’s potential for Shell. This includes pursuing project investments that will yield carbon credits in the near term, but also more programmatic approaches with global multilaterals and land resource holders to assess what role Shell can play in the development of these resources.

This effort is being conducted in concert with other teams in Shell who are involved with NBS. There is a sizeable Environmental Products Trading Business in Shell Trading that already serves internal and external customers seeking to offset GHG and other emissions. There are also pilots being conducted in various Downstream LoBs, aimed at assessing the potential of carbon neutral energy product sales to Shell customers.

What’s the role?

As a NBS Technical Adviser Carbon Accounting, you will lead the quantification of carbon benefits from our carbon project portfolio (focusing on agriculture but also across other pathways), together with the associated measurement, reporting and verification. The incumbent will identify, develop and manage carbon estimation models working with partners to deploy the models at scale across the portfolio and regions. This work is central to the NBS strategy to be a leading innovator and build a diversified portfolio of agriculture projects. Pathways is one of the five core capabilities that are being developed within the NBS Development Team (alongside Technical, Geomatics, Innovation and HSSE) as key contributors to enable and support the NBS business growth.

The role is an opportunity to join NBS at the shaping stage, not just in Shell but also in the broader societal and corporate space.

More specific responsibilities include:

Be responsible for the detailed quantification of carbon opportunities associated with carbon projects in agriculture, including the development of baseline and project scenarios by linking agricultural activities with carbon removal or emission reduction estimates

Develop and maintain project-specific carbon estimation models for both emission reductions of methane and N2O as well as carbon removal through soil carbon sequestration

Co-develop, assess, and use different soil carbon models, biogeochemical models, and other statistical models to improve the quality, implementation and value of the models

Design and maintain data management plans for monitoring of carbon projects in agriculture

Manage data system including for measurement, reporting and verification purposes, for carbon projects in agriculture

Integrate and streamline developed data systems with other existing data management systems in NBS, working with Digital and Innovation teams as required

Support and raise understanding across internal and external stakeholders in data requirements and management required for successful carbon projects and programs

What we need from you?

We’re keen to hear from individuals with professional experience working in agriculture and rural areas with emphasis on monitoring and evaluation activities and processes. You’ll also call on your Bachelor’s/Master’s degree in Soil Science, Agronomy, Agricultural Economics, Statistics, Physics, or similar field.

We also hope you possess the following skills and experience:

Additional studies in Measurement Reporting and Verification or Monitoring & Evaluation, research design or data management, modelling is an advantage

Knowledge of carbon certification standards, regulatory accounting, auditing requirements, and practical implications and opportunities

Knowledge of carbon calculators in agriculture (eg. Cool Farm Tool) and other accounting tools

Strong skills in using data processing or statistical software such as Excel, R, STATA, or others

Strong quantitative and qualitative data analysis skills

Strong data management skills, including maintenance of databases

Experience in Nature Based Solutions in the context of the supply of carbon credits

Strong relationship skills and ability to gain trust and credibility quickly with wide range of internal and external stakeholders

Strong project management skills, with ability to work through complexity and uncertainty

A hunger for success, with hands-on experience in developing business strategies to develop and grow new opportunities for Shell

Ability to work with key Shell business colleagues and become an integral part of virtual teams by adding value and bringing solutions

Excellent communication and presentation skills

