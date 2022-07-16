Director, Carbon Markets & Nature-Based Solutions, GAIT – Singapore

A senior role at GAIT Global, ideally based in Singapore but open to remote if the candidate is willing to travel.

About GAIT:

GAIT (Green Artificial Intelligence Technology) is at the epicentre of innovation, technology and climate change. We are on a mission to make a real impact on climate change.

GAIT specialises in the deployment of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) measurement technologies and scalable Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) systems for nature-based projects. Our system measures carbon fluxes at whole ecosystem boundaries by combining the world’s best gas sensor technology, with spatial data and AI/ML-powered data analytics. This data interfaces directly with the MRV of carbon abatement outcomes and provides the highest degrees of transparency and integrity in carbon measurement.

The Role:

This role is for GAIT’s Director of Carbon Markets & Nature-Based Solutions as a part of the Global team.

You will identify and secure new opportunities for GAIT at a project and portfolio level and work at the cutting-edge of carbon markets, supporting a global ecosystem to navigate these markets, and to design and implement climate policies. This may include supporting governments to assess carbon pricing options and their impacts, providing intelligence on emerging areas such as the introduction of carbon border adjustments or climate negotiations, developing carbon pricing forecasts for use by investors and corporates, supporting the development of carbon projects and strategies to meet organisational goals.

Responsibilities

Originate carbon markets opportunities and engagements, leading business development initiatives including targeting key C Suite level individuals, proposing GAIT and closing opportunities.

Be an active thought leader in the carbon space, contributing to grow GAIT’s voice on carbon.

Identify new market opportunities to accelerate growth.

Present operational strategy recommendations to the CEO based on your market research.

Be across developments and opportunities across GAIT’s portfolio and identify resources to improve GAIT project outcomes.

Provide technical support and expertise in carbon project design, implementation, and assessment for GAIT projects and partnerships.

Qualifications

Experience in the carbon market is essential , with a deep understanding of global market dynamics, carbon asset management, project development, commercial module delivery and green finance.

An advanced degree, preferably an MBA or Master's or PhD degree is preferred

10+ years of executive experience is preferred

Experience of working in start-ups and/or ability to work in a fast-paced and dynamic work setting.

Strong leadership and organizational skills.

Sophisticated executive demeanour, comfortable functioning at the highest levels of client organizations; excellent presentation skills, including strong verbal and writing capabilities.

Salary is negotiable, bonus and ESOP structure are open to discussion.

APPLY HERE