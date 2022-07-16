Carbon Market Expert, McKinsey & Company – Singapore

Qualifications



An advanced degree, preferably an MBA or Master’s or PhD degree is preferred

Strong understanding of economic concepts and themes particularly related to carbon pricing systems and climate and energy policies

Experience spanning both compliance carbon pricing systems and voluntary carbon markets preferred

12+ years of work experience after graduate school, with a distinctive record of professional achievement and impact

Proven track record of developing new client relationships and generating business development opportunities that leads to successful client engagements

Experience leading cross-functional teams and in-depth of knowledge/defined involvement in helping frame, design and execute solutions for challenging business situations

Proven thought leadership within their industry space including production, syndication/publication of marketable knowledge

Exceptional intellectual and analytical curiosity, a creative visionary who can manage innovation

Sophisticated executive demeanor, comfortable functioning at the highest levels of client organizations; excellent presentation skills, including strong verbal and writing capabilities

Seasoned leader or director with strong entrepreneurial drive, who thrives on intellectual challenge and raises the bar in terms of client service delivery

Willingness to travel

What You’ll Do

You will lead to develop advanced economic analysis and new thematic areas.

You will identify and secure new opportunities for the firm at a project level and work at the cutting-edge of carbon markets, supporting a global client base to navigate these markets, and to design and implement climate policies. This may include supporting governments to assess carbon pricing options and their impacts, providing intelligence on emerging areas such as the introduction of carbon border adjustments or climate negotiations, developing carbon pricing forecasts for use by investors and corporates, supporting the development of carbon credit and offsetting strategies to meet corporate net zero commitments, alongside a wide range of related analysis.

You will manage various workstreams within a project. You will structure and apply economic frameworks to analytical problems in order to develop client solutions and you will address client input as well as design materials that effectively communicate recommendations.

Over time, you will spread your expertise and intellectual property (assets) on carbon pricing. You will take the lead on company improvements and on internal change initiatives. You will review and see through plans, forecast resources and prepare budgets.

Who You’ll Work With

You will be based in one of our Singapore offices and will join our Sustainability practice as part of our Carbon Markets team. You will work with McKinsey colleagues who are advising clients on carbon pricing, sustainability, climate, and energy transition. You will be a part of a growing team that will drive impact through client service, knowledge development, and capability building.

In April 2021, we announced the launch of McKinsey Sustainability, our new client-service platform with the goal of helping all industry sectors transform to get to net zero by 2050 and to cut carbon emissions by half by 2030. McKinsey Sustainability seeks to be the preeminent impact partner and advisor for our clients, from the board room to the engine room, on sustainability, climate, energy transition, and environmental, social and governance (ESG). We are committed to invest behind this goal over the next four years—through our client service, knowledge and capability building, acquisitions and alliances as well as pro-bono investments.

You will lead a growing team that will drive impact through client service, knowledge development and capability building.

