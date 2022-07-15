Specialist, Carbon Removal Stakeholder Platforms, South Pole – Europe (Flexible)

South Pole is an energetic, global company offering comprehensive sustainability solutions and services. With offices spanning all continents across the globe, we strive to create a sustainable society and economy that positively impacts our climate, ecosystems and developing communities. With our solutions, we inspire and enable our customers to create value from sustainability-related activities.
The Climate Investment team is responsible for developing and managing sustainable impact funds, as well as other facilities, vehicles and platforms for investments in climate action. Our scope of expertise covers a variety of topics related to sustainable land-use, low-carbon energy, climate-smart cities and/or clean technology, to name just a few. If you are a smart, ambitious and dynamic sustainability professional with a strong passion to make a real difference in the fight against climate change, the below position may be right for you!
Job summary:
The goal of the Specialist is to ensure the timely delivery of high-quality project management, stakeholder engagement, and analytical tasks as part of action platform mandates. The thematic focus is on multi-stakeholder action platforms focused on engineered carbon removal solutions and systems, as well as connecting technologies such as carbon capture storage or utilization.
You will play a leading role in the development and overall management of such stakeholder action platforms, preparing smaller funding proposals, as well as supporting analytical tasks in the implementation of action platform mandates. You will act as a collaborator to the Senior Manager Carbon Removal Platforms, fully responsible for specific work streams or providing targeted inputs on an action platform mandate.
You will take part in project management, stakeholder engagement, network management, thought leadership, organization of events/meetings (physical or online) and communications campaigns. Where relevant, you will also be involved in seeking synergies with other South Pole business lines around climate funds, climate policy, carbon markets and corporate or public sector climate action advisory solutions
Main tasks & responsibilities:
- Plan and manage specific work streams for action platforms and assume responsibility for the most efficient and highest-quality implementation of such mandates, taking into account South Pole’s strategic objectives and reputation.
- Provide support for and manage analytical tasks for action platforms throughout the entire project cycle: initiation, planning, design, execution, monitoring, controlling and closure.
- Interact and build relationships with our international, regional or local clients and stakeholders, and manage the timely delivery of action platform mandates.
- Develop and improve specialised skills and knowledge linked to the topics and services offered by South Pole, with a particular focus on engineered carbon removals, carbon capture and storage or utilisation, and industrial decarbonisation more broadly.
- Undertake stakeholder landscape research and manage stakeholder engagement efforts.
- Manage external communications efforts
Requirements:
Essential
- University degree in politics, economics, sociology, engineering or a sustainability-related field.
- Several years of relevant work experience in sustainability or related fields.
- Good project management skills, from both a technical and administrative standpoint, preferably in a multi-stakeholder and multi-geographies and cultural context.
- Excellent communication skills, with proven experience engaging with internal and external stakeholders at a senior level.
- Excellent writing skills, with proven expertise in creating high-quality written documents (proposals and deliverables).
- Some knowledge of potential clients, collaborators and other relevant stakeholders in the areas of industrial decarbonisation, engineered carbon removals and/or carbon capture and storage or utilization.
- Good understanding of industrial decarbonisation challenges and international climate change mitigation policies.
- Prior exposure to multi-stakeholder action platforms or coalitions in the areas of industrial decarbonisation, engineered carbon removals and/or carbon capture and storage or utilisation.
- An autonomous yet collaborative approach to work.
- Excellent oral and written skills in English
Desirable
- Relevant work experience in project management, stakeholder engagement, sustainability consulting, communications, grant management, knowledge management, or related fields.
- Industry-relevant connections, with a network of potential clients, collaborators and other relevant stakeholders such as governments, civil society stakeholders, development finance institutions, development agencies, and other public or private donors/stakeholders.
- Analytical skills and mindset.
- Good working knowledge of all Google Suite applications and MS Word.
- Diligent, reliable and proactive.
- Comfortable operating in a fast-paced international environment.
- Good prioritisation and time management skills.
What we offer:
At South Pole, we care about our employees as much as we care about the planet. South Pole is not just an employer, we are a Team. South Pole does not just offer people a job, we offer you a career. By joining our team, you will find strong purpose and deep meaning in everything you do. You will have the chance to make a real difference for our clients and for the planet, working alongside a passionate team of like-minded colleagues, while building your knowledge/skills and developing your career in a fun, dynamic, international and fast-growing organisation.
We’re a planet of 7.5 billion unique and different people. We all have a contribution to make and South Pole is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, national origin, marital status or disability. Our recruitment is decided on the basis of qualifications, merit and business need.
