Pennsylvania Republican legislators requested that a judge restore the preliminary injunction granted last week against the state’s RGGI-linked cap-and-trade regulation on Thursday, after an appeal of that ruling by Governor Tom Wolf’s (D) administration automatically lifted the ban.
Pennsylvania GOP asks court to reinstate RGGI regulation block amid appeal
