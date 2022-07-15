Pennsylvania GOP asks court to reinstate RGGI regulation block amid appeal

Pennsylvania Republican legislators requested that a judge restore the preliminary injunction granted last week against the state’s RGGI-linked cap-and-trade regulation on Thursday, after an appeal of that ruling by Governor Tom Wolf’s (D) administration automatically lifted the ban.