Indonesia eyes steady revenue from surplus carbon credit sales

Published 03:10 on July 15, 2022 / Last updated at 03:10 on July 15, 2022 / Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Indonesia expects to meet its 2030 goal under the Paris Agreement while at the same time earning over $170 million annually this decade from the sale of forestry carbon credits from emissions cuts that go beyond its NDC pledge.