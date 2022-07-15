Asia Pacific > Indonesia eyes steady revenue from surplus carbon credit sales

Indonesia eyes steady revenue from surplus carbon credit sales

Indonesia expects to meet its 2030 goal under the Paris Agreement while at the same time earning over $170 million annually this decade from the sale of forestry carbon credits from emissions cuts that go beyond its NDC pledge.

