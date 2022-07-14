Industrial Applications Sales Manager, New Carbon Technologies, NovoCarbo – Hamburg

NovoCarbo is facing exciting times: We are building another production site in Grevesmühlen, where we will soon produce more than 1,500 tons of biochar annually and major projects with well-known customers will be put into action this year. Moreover, the market for non-fossil carbon materials and carbon removals (CO2 certificates) will grow even faster in 2022 than last year!

Biochar as a component of soils and substrates acts as a water and nutrient reservoir in the soil and thus has a positive effect on plant growth and the climate itself. For this reason, we have started to produce our own peat-free soils and substrates based on biochar (TerraPreta) and are already selling these throughout Europe.

To further drive this positive momentum and expand into other markets of biochar-application, we are looking for an Industrial Applications Sales Manager (m/f/d) to manage existing and initiate new industrial application projects with partners across Europe.