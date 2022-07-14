Industrial Applications Sales Manager, New Carbon Technologies, NovoCarbo – Hamburg

NovoCarbo is facing exciting times: We are building another production site in Grevesmühlen, where we will soon produce more than 1,500 tons of biochar annually and major projects with well-known customers will be put into action this year. Moreover, the market for non-fossil carbon materials and carbon removals (CO2 certificates) will grow even faster in 2022 than last year!
Biochar as a component of soils and substrates acts as a water and nutrient reservoir in the soil and thus has a positive effect on plant growth and the climate itself. For this reason, we have started to produce our own peat-free soils and substrates based on biochar (TerraPreta) and are already selling these throughout Europe.
To further drive this positive momentum and expand into other markets of biochar-application, we are looking for an Industrial Applications Sales Manager (m/f/d) to manage existing and initiate new industrial application projects with partners across Europe.
Tasks
- Sales of biochar-based additives and composites for industrial applications in the fields of construction materials, polymers and filtration
- First point of contact for industrial applications customers from various industries
- Project lead for customer projects in collaboration with both customers and internal stakeholders
- Translation of the voice of the customer into specifications and quality parameters of our products
- Extension of successful sales activities to other business areas and industries
- Identification of new customers in existing and emerging biochar-related markets
- Development of sales strategies and sales structures to enter existing and new markets with innovative products
Requirements
- Successfully completed studies or a comparable qualification in the field of business administration or sales
- or a professional career changer with a lot of experience in the fields of construction, environmental technology, sustainability, or in the chemical industry
- At least 5 years of experience in the above-mentioned fields of work
- Proven track record in project management and industrial / B2B sales
- Fluent English skills (verbal and written) are a must; German is a plus
- Experienced user of MS Office suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, …)
- Experience with project management tools such as Notion or Asana is a plus
- A driver’s license is obligatory
How you should like to work:
- An independent and structured way of work
- A high sense of responsibility and reliability
- Strong communication skills and a professional appearance
- A high degree of customer and service orientation
- Enjoying teamwork and jointly achieved successes
- Willingness to travel to plants, customers, and partners within the EU
- The ability to handle new and complex topics and issues (the Carbon Removal and biochar markets are both young and fast changing)
Benefits
- A job that allows you to actively contribute to one of the most important issues of our time – doing something together against climate change
- A job in a fast-growing company with an international focus
- A varied range of tasks and exciting topics
- A working atmosphere characterized by trust, flat hierarchies, and short decision-making processes
- A close cooperation with the management and thus a steep learning curve and personal development
- A nice, motivated, and humorous team that enjoys meaningful work
- Possibility for home office and flexible working hours
- A fair salary and 30 day’s vacation with five working days per week
- A permanent workplace in the heart of Hamburg – but we are also open to a home office setup
To strengthen our team and push faster toward our Carbon Removal mission, we are searching for new team members to start working with us as soon as possible.
We are looking forward to your application!