Associate Director, International Carbon Markets, Manulife Investment Management Timber and Agriculture – US (Remote)

Manulife Investment Management Timber and Agriculture (MIMTA) founded in 1985, is a registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of John Hancock/Manulife Financial Corporation. MIMTA is based in Boston, Massachusetts and is comprised of two core businesses; Manulife Investment Management Timber and Agriculture (MIMTA) which develops and manages timberland and farmland investments. As of March 31, 2021, MIMTA managed $15.7 billion of timberland and farmland assets, comprising approximately 6.3 million acres located in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil and Chile.

MIMTA creates value through the sustainable management of natural resource investments. Through the five pillars of its Sustainability and Responsible Investing (SRI) platform (Ecosystem Resiliency, Watershed Protection, Climate Stability, People Empowerment, and Community Prosperity), MIMTA integrates environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors throughout all aspects of its investment decision-making and property management. MIMTA manages 100% of our eligible timberland investments to third-party sustainability standards, has helped to launch an industry-wide sustainability standard and third-party certification program for agriculture and has committed to a strict zero-deforestation policy. Over the past five years our forests and farms have removed an average of 2.4 million metric tons of CO2 annually, and since our founding in 1985 we have planted over 1.3 billion trees.

MIMTA has experience implementing, managing and marketing carbon credits in both the compliance and voluntary markets on behalf of our clients. In 2022, we announced the MIMTA Carbon Principles that govern our carbon activities with the intention to deliver high-integrity value to clients and the environment. MIMTA is actively seeking to scale-up our carbon project activity across both existing client portfolios and new strategies.

The Associate Director, International Carbon Markets will focus on expanding MIMTA’s forest carbon project development globally. This is a unique opportunity to play a key role in the company’s continued growth and success and to make significant contributions to an international, dynamic, and entrepreneurial team.

As the Associate Director, International Carbon Markets, you will be responsible for collaborating with external and internal partners to originate, execute and manage carbon projects on new acquisition opportunties and within our existing client portfolio. The role reports to the Managing Director, Impact Investing & Natural Climate Solutions and can be based in one of our offices or work remotely. Potential exists to add team members reporting to the Associate Director, International Carbon Markets, as the project pipeline expands. As part of the Impact Investing & Natural Climate Solutions team, the role will regularly interact with and encourage a broad range of MIMTA team members involved with forest carbon planning, analysis, management and reporting.

Essential Responsibilities:

To be successful, you’ll need a consistent track record of complex project delivery, from initiation through implementation, measurement, reporting and verification as well as identifying and mitigating project risks. The candidate should thrive in a cross-functional matrixed team that can include third-party vendors and operational/support staff in addition to client facing team members. The ability to be a team player, a strong and resourceful leader and work independently is key.

Individual Responsibilities:

Identify, implement and manage compliance and voluntary market forest carbon projects on new acquisitions and on existing client properties with local MIMTA staff and third-party carbon project developers.

Contribute to the development and execution of impact investing and natural climate strategies with a carbon focus.

Contribute to the timberland acquisition team providing the best approach on carbon related opportunities.

Monitor global carbon markets, protocols, regulations, standards and trends via desk research, network intelligence, conferences and trainings and communicate accordingly across stakeholders.

Contribute to the continuous refinement of internal carbon price forecasts, carbon valuation methodologies and carbon principles.

Utilize and expand professional network to further business development of new carbon projects and carbon marketing opportunties.

Ensure compliance with all company policies and procedures.

Identify and advocate for additional resources as needed.

Interact with value-added service team globally to support in new potential related opportunities.

Other responsibilities that may be assigned from time to time.

Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in a natural resources, forestry, economics, business or related field. Master’s degree is highly desirable.

Minimum of five (5) years international carbon project development and management experience; experience executing a range of forest carbon project types is essential.

Experience working on carbon projects, including afforestation/reforestation, in both developed markets and in emerging markets in Central or South America is preferred.

Knowledge of forest carbon markets, leading protocols and registries, global market participants, existing and emerging regulations and standards and timberland markets is essential.

Experience developing forest carbon baselines and project models and/or working with third-party analyses

Track record of working with and strong network of carbon project developers, VVBs, offtakers and intermediaries is desirable.

Team player with excellent organizational skills across multiple complex projects, attention to detail, ability to meet deadlines, and work collaboratively with trust and mutual respect.

Ability to interact and build relationships with individuals at all levels of the organization and external parties

Demonstrated ability to work with sensitive information and maintain confidentiality; further to work with integrity, trust and commitment while being effective in a deadline driven environment.

Entrepreneurial spirit – experience leading complex, transformative and unique endeavors, and developing risk mitigation strategies.

Ability to work in a fast-paced, often remote, environment with dispersed teams across multiple geographies and time zones

Customer service orientation

Strong writing and verbal communication skills alongside developed interpersonal skills

Proficient in Project, MS Excel, Word, PowerPoint and SharePoint

Key Internal Relationships

Managing Director, Impact Investing & Natural Climate Solutions

MIMTA acquisition teams.

MIMTA operation teams.

Resource Planning team

Client Account Managers

Foresters, Regional Foresters

Value added services

Legal

Marketing

Key External Relationships

Carbon project developers

Carbon registries

VVBs

Industry peers

Key stakeholder groups

National and local land conservation organizations

Offtakers and other intermediaries

Working Conditions (If applicable, list if there are any special or exceptional working conditions such as Significant Travel, Physical Labor, Concentration and/or Visional Requirements)

