Carbon Market Analysts (Voluntary), Greenfact – Oslo/Berlin

We are scaling up and expanding our portfolio of analysis products and are currently looking for Carbon Market Analysts (voluntary) to join our growing voluntary carbon market team.

As a Voluntary Carbon Market Analyst you will play a central role in achieving our ambition of becoming a globally leading supplier of analytics and insights supporting the path towards a net zero economy. You will join our highly skilled and motivated team of experts, delivering forward looking analytics combined with deep market expertise and delivered through a state-of-the-art tech platform.

The right candidate has gathered experience in the voluntary or compliance carbon market either in an analyst or trader role and is highly motivated to build a world-class analytical service. One of your first tasks will be the development of our voluntary carbon analytics offering including predictive analytics. You will be recognized as a thought-leader in voluntary carbon market analytics by representing Greenfact at external events and in public debates.

If you have a strong academic background, hands-on experience working with carbon or environmental product markets and drive to think innovatively then you are the person we are looking for.

You will report to the Lead Carbon Analyst.

The location:

This role is based in Oslo, Norway or in Berlin, Germany with the flexibility to work remotely as part of our agile working policy.

Key responsibilities:

Contribute to our carbon analytics offering by writing engaging market reports, analysis reports and data-driven insights

Observe and closely follow regulatory developments associated to the scaling of the voluntary carbon market and implications for the market development

Deeply understand voluntary market price driver and associated behavior of market participants

Collaborate closely with the Greenfact quantitative analyst team to develop and operate predictive analytic tools and modelling infrastructure and jointly source and analyze data on voluntary carbon markets.

Be a go-to point for our customers and the market community by providing analytical insights and market knowledge via our analysis platform.

Own the analytical outreach and show thought leadership by speaking to media, in conferences, and webinars, supported by the wider team.

Be in direct contact with our customers and support them in understanding voluntary carbon market developments, price drivers and fundamentals

Collaborate across functions and foster the sales nurturing process.

What we’re looking for:

A Master’s degree or higher in a related field e.g., economics, industrial engineering, energy policy.

Work experience in carbon markets (voluntary or compliance) in an analytical or trading position.

Intellectually curious and able to demonstrate structured problem solving and analytical skills

Strong communication skills and ability to build and maintain networks with stakeholders.

A strong team player able to operate in an environment that is both demanding and multicultural.

Willingness to travel regularly

What we offer:

25 days holiday per annum

Flexible working policy

Competitive terms and conditions

An international work environment

Central office location in Oslo or Berlin

Flexible office hours and location

Lunch and gym facility

How to apply

Please apply via our career pages: Carbon Market Analysts (voluntary) – Greenfact

Greenfact is an equal opportunity employer. We hire talented people, and we believe that diversity makes us better.