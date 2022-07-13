Lead Carbon Market Analyst, Greenfact – Oslo/Berlin

We are scaling up and expanding our portfolio of analysis products and are currently looking for a Lead Carbon Market Analyst that can spearhead the development of our carbon market analytics.

As a Lead Carbon Market Analyst you will play a central role in achieving our ambition of becoming a globally leading supplier of analytics and insights supporting the path to net zero. The right candidate has the drive, knowledge and creativity to work operationally while simultaneously scaling the team and coaching and guiding new team members. You will be a recognized thought leader in the field of carbon markets.

One of your first tasks will be the development of our voluntary carbon analytics offering including predictive analytics. As a lead analyst, you will shape the analytical agenda for your team, contribute to our product development, deliver content in your area of expertise, and effectively communicate our analytical findings to the market.

If you have a strong academic background, hands-on experience working with carbon or environmental product markets, enjoy leadership and cooperating towards and ambitious goal then you are the person we are looking for.

You will report to the Head of Analysis.

The location:

This role is based in Oslo, Norway or in Berlin, Germany with the flexibility to work remotely as part of our agile working policy.

Key responsibilities:

Lead the work of developing our carbon analytics offering by developing the product and scaling the team of market experts. Greenfact will support you in further developing your leadership skills.

Collaborate closely with the Greenfact quantitative analyst team to develop suitable modelling infrastructure and predictive analytics tools for the markets you cover and jointly source and analyze data on global carbon markets.

Be seen as a role model for high-impact analysis on voluntary and compliance carbon markets and provide a clear direction and priorities for the team.

Be a go-to point for our customers and the market community by providing analytical insights and market knowledge via our analysis platform.

Own the analytical outreach and show thought leadership by speaking to media, in conferences, and webinars.

Leverage our robust network of industry contacts, build strong client relationships, and actively seek out new sources of information.

Collaborate across functions and foster the sales nurturing process.

What we’re looking for:

A Master’s degree or higher in a related field e.g., economics, industrial engineering, energy policy.

Work experience in carbon markets (voluntary or compliance) in an analytical or trading position.

Prior leadership experience is a plus, candidates with experience for leading projects, teams or similar and are keen to develop as a leader are encouraged to apply.

Intellectually curious and able to demonstrate structured problem solving and analytical skills

Strong communication skills and ability to build and maintain networks with stakeholders.

A strong team player able to operate in an environment that is both demanding and multicultural.

Willingness to travel regularly

What we offer:

25 days holiday per annum

Flexible working policy

Competitive terms and conditions

An international work environment

Central office location in Oslo or Berlin

Flexible office hours and location

Lunch and gym facility

How to apply

Please apply via our career pages: Lead Carbon Market Analyst – Greenfact

Greenfact is an equal opportunity employer. We hire talented people, and we believe that diversity makes us better.