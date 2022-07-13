Environmental Consultant (forestry/revegetation), Corporate Carbon – Sydney

If you enjoy working in a small, but rapidly growing team and delivering high quality work that has an impact, you will thrive working for Corporate Carbon.

About Corporate Carbon

Corporate Carbon, incorporating the Corporate Carbon Group of Companies, is one of Australia’s largest multi sector carbon project developers. We create new solutions for carbon market participation from carbon abatement activities. Our involvement ensures emissions reductions and co-benefits for the environment, individuals and businesses.

Our vision is: Sustainable planet. Better future. Our purpose is to reduce emissions by the gigatonne by accelerating global transformation and transition to a decarbonised economy. We demonstrate leadership in carbon project development, leveraging technology, innovation and navigating complexities – through multiple methodologies in multiple sectors.

We value respect, leadership, excellence, collaboration and flexibility.

We are a highly innovative company, experiencing strong growth. We have built a strong reputation as thought leaders in the climate sector.

Working with a range of stakeholders, we approach carbon activities with a proactive and innovative mindset. From carbon credit creation to sale, we enable our clients to monetise carbon abatement activities and secure viable returns from the Australian market. Corporate Carbon is also a project owner – and owns several properties on which we are undertaking a range of carbon projects.

The role

The Environmental Consultant (forestry / re-vegetation) supports best practice delivery of advisory services including stakeholder engagement, technical design, modelling and reporting to develop the desired environment, social and financial impacts of our diversified portfolio of projects. You will identify and quantify new opportunities to undertake new projects that are eligible under the Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF), and other carbon accounting standards, and that will deliver biodiversity and other ecological co-benefits. Carrying out assessments through desktop analysis, site visits and on-site monitoring, you will use a strong technical and commercial orientation.

You will be provided with the opportunity to contribute to meeting Australia’s climate change targets and solving one of the most important problems of our time. Your work environment will be agile, engaging and flexible. You will receive a competitive salary package and significant on the job training and professional development.

Flexible working arrangements include a combination of working from home and the Sydney CBD office or working from home located in Brisbane or a QLD regional centre.

About you

• Imaginative – Look for possibilities and opportunities for creative solutions, show curiosity and openness to new ideas, and think outside the box.

• Authentic– Communicate honestly and openly, maintain integrity, express own views and align intent with impact. Apply high standards of ethical behaviour and demonstrates Corporate Carbon’s values.

• Accountable – Take responsibility for own performance, initiative, actions, impact on others and team performance – and encourage this in others.

• Adaptable – Embrace change and flexibility, demonstrate comfort with ambiguity and complexity, and support others through transition. Maintain calmness and persistence in the face of challenge or adversity, adjust and bounce back from challenging experiences.

• Striving – Show drive and motivation in the interests of the business and clients, identify opportunities, be proactive around improvements, focus on goals and prioritise work for greatest impact. Take reasonable and well calculated risks in the interest of the business and within boundaries. Seek out boundaries when unsure.

Knowledge and experience

• Tertiary qualification in ecology, forestry, natural resource management, environmental engineering or related field.

• Minimum 3 years’ experience in an environmental role.

• Ability to grasp technical concepts, standards and regulatory requirements. Experience/awareness of the Emissions Reduction Fund or Verified Carbon Standard will be regarded favourably.

• Ability to undertake project assessments in line with established principles, standards, practices and/or frameworks.

• Experience with the measurement and modelling of restoration projects.

• GIS skills and experience at an intermediate level.

More information and how to apply

You can find out more by reading our overview of what it’s like to work for Corporate Carbon here: https://bit.ly/3ICkrwW and review the detailed role description here: https://bit.ly/3uBQYhO

If you meet the criteria and think Corporate Carbon could be the right place for you, email us your resume and application at info@corporatecarbon.com.au