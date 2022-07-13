Indian firms look to government for clarity on voluntary carbon trading

Published 10:40 on July 13, 2022 / Last updated at 11:53 on July 13, 2022 / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Despite having the world’s biggest portfolio of voluntary carbon projects the VCM is underexploited in India and market participants await direction from the government on issues such as corresponding adjustments (CA), according to a report released this week.