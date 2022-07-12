Director, Climate Policy and Strategy, International Climate Policy, Verra – Remote

Job Title: Director, Climate Policy and Strategy, International Climate Policy

Location: Remote – Worldwide (with significant overlap with US business hours)

Start Date: Immediately

Reports to: Senior Director, Climate Policy and Strategy

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve livelihoods, and protect natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools, and programs that credibly, transparently, and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra manages a portfolio of standards, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) – the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1800 registered projects in 80 countries that account for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

– the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1800 registered projects in 80 countries that account for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume. Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) – a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards – to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity.

– to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity. Plastic Waste Reduction Program – to enable robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste recovery and recycling projects around the globe.

Carbon markets and climate action are generally growing rapidly and driving a new wave of climate investment. We are building the Climate Policy and Strategy team to support Verra in evaluating and interacting with its policy and market environment and to help foster the ongoing growth and maturation of its climate-related programs.

A day with Verra’s Legal, Policy, and Markets Team might include…

Liaise with policymakers and regulators to assess the potential for Verra standards to strengthen government climate policies and financing

Serve or otherwise support the work of market advisory boards on behalf of Verra

Analyze policy and market developments and draw implications and strategic responses for incorporation into Verra’s work

Participate in and help to convene sector, government, and international policy dialogues to exchange experience and develop frameworks for scaling up the climate and development impacts of Verra’s work

Liaise with the International Standards Organization (ISO) concerning the development of new standards relevant to the use of Verra’s crediting programs

Speaking at events and expert groups on behalf of Verra

Work with colleagues in communications, stakeholder engagement, and sustainable development markets to ensure the accuracy and delivery of key messages relating to Verra’s offerings

Specific functions you will be responsible for leading…

Support the development of innovative policy and market approaches involving Verra’s certification programs through actions such as those below

Collaborate with policymakers to integrate Verra’s certification in national and subnational policy, including regulatory policy mechanisms (e.g., CORSIA, national programs) and climate finance mechanisms (e.g., GCF, national programs)

Manage programs to support governments in their engagement with voluntary carbon markets in the context of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement

Support the development of mitigation frameworks at the corporate level aimed at scaling up carbon markets and other investments in climate action (e.g., ICVCM, VCMI, SBTi, ISO)

Monitor and support the development of international policy frameworks under intergovernmental organizations (e.g., UNFCCC, ICAO, IMO)

Collaborate with sectoral and market associations (e.g., IETA)

Identify and feed external policy implications into Verra’s program development

Contribute to Verra’s strategy-setting and monitoring to help guide Verra’s strategic growth and direction

Develop messaging and help respond to stakeholder and media queries

You bring with you…

At least 8 years of relevant professional experience, in particular, focused on policy and market responses to climate change or other environmental concerns. Experience with the development of, or participation in, carbon market activities, crediting, trading, or financing arrangements would be beneficial.

Understanding of global developments in climate action and financing arrangements, awareness of policy and market drivers, and an appreciation of challenges and opportunities facing countries and other stakeholders active in this area.

An innovative, critical thinking mentality for solving complex and interconnected challenges and proposing clearly articulated, workable solutions; Track record of successfully contributing to and executing strategies.

Strong organizational skills and discipline to be able to prioritize and work eﬃciently and effectively under deadlines in an independent manner.

Outstanding interpersonal skills, capable of maintaining a professional approach and demeanor in high-pressure situations, and ability to work with stakeholders and partners from different countries and cultures.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Fluency in English is essential. Fluency in other languages would be an advantage.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by…

Helping to develop and implement strategies that establish a solid role for Verra’s crediting programs in voluntary and compliance carbon market settings and other ﬁnancing arrangements.

Working at the cutting edge of programs designed to drive ﬁnance towards high-impact activities that tackle the most pressing environmental and social issues of our day.

Gaining exposure to challenges and opportunities faced by practitioners of activities aimed at reducing emissions and improving livelihoods.

Expanding your network of professionals working on climate and sustainable development, including government oﬃcials, private-sector actors, NGOs, and others.

Learning from a diverse group of climate and sustainable development thought leaders and other talented professionals at Verra.

You will know you are successful if…

You are seen as a leader and a go-to resource by your peers.

You are seen as a reliable and capable member of the team by your manager.

Your knowledge of carbon markets and sustainable development grows.

You help push team deliverables across the ﬁnish line on schedule.

Verra stakeholders express positive feedback regarding your ability to collaborate.

Verra is able to develop and strengthen its programs and catalyze climate action.

You will join a team…

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market experts, project developers, consultants, climate negotiators, researchers, auditors, and more.

Committed to driving quality so that finance can flow at scale to projects and programs that advance climate action and sustainable development through high-quality standards and programs.

That embodies the values Verra has established for itself, which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance.

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively.

Embody Verra’s values.

For this position, the starting salary range is USD 108,465 to USD 115,451, depending on experience.

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package, which also includes:

Health, vision and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO), comprising 22-30 days plus eleven floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

To apply, please send us the following:

Cover letter (not to exceed one page)

Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages)

Verra provides equal opportunity for all job applicants and employees and is committed to providing a work environment free of discrimination. We conduct our recruitment and hiring without regard to race, color, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, physical or mental disability, genetics, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state, and local law.