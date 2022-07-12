RGGI Q3 auction volumes bloat with contested Pennsylvania inclusion

Published 22:49 on July 12, 2022 / Last updated at 22:49 on July 12, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

Auction volumes offered at RGGI’s Q3 sale soared with the addition of PA’s quota of allowances, announced Tuesday, amidst ongoing legal machinations between PA state lawmakers and the coal industry.