Pennsylvania appeals RGGI regulation suspension to state Supreme Court

Published 20:06 on July 11, 2022 / Last updated at 20:06 on July 11, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) on Monday appealed a judge’s temporary block of their RGGI-linked cap-and-trade regulation to the state Supreme Court, while allowance prices recovered from Friday’s sell off following the decision.