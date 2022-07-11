The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) on Monday appealed a judge’s temporary block of their RGGI-linked cap-and-trade regulation to the state Supreme Court, while allowance prices recovered from Friday’s sell off following the decision.
Pennsylvania appeals RGGI regulation suspension to state Supreme Court
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) on Monday appealed a judge’s temporary block of their RGGI-linked cap-and-trade regulation to the state Supreme Court, while allowance prices recovered from Friday’s sell off following the decision.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.