A major oil and gas company has taken a minority stake in one of Brazil’s biggest developers of forestry projects as it seeks to boost its nature-based portfolio in the voluntary carbon market (VCM).
Major oil company takes minority stake in large Brazilian REDD developer
A major oil and gas company has taken a minority stake in one of Brazil’s biggest developers of forestry projects as it seeks to boost its nature-based portfolio in the voluntary carbon market (VCM).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.