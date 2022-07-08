EU adjustments to CO2 border measure risk further erosion of government aid

Published 20:45 on July 8, 2022 / Last updated at 20:47 on July 8, 2022 / CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, International / No Comments

EU industries have another thing to worry about when it comes to the EU's proposed carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), and have moved on from campaigning against the removal of free allowances, to opposing the policy's scope expansion, because of its knock-on effect for government handouts.