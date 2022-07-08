Carbon Trading Analyst, Asset Management, Altana Wealth – London

Altana Wealth is looking to recruit a talented and ambitious carbon analyst ideally with trading experience to join a success-based company culture and to play a key role in the evolution of the company by further supporting the business and company’s market profile across a broad range of clients. This position is designed to enhance the current capacity and capability for idea generation and execution facilitation for Altana’s carbon funds. There is scope for the role to progress in time beyond this function by assuming senior responsibilities.

This is an excellent opportunity for someone who is looking to further develop their skills and career within a hardworking, entrepreneurial, and supportive environment.

Company profile

Altana Wealth is an award-winning Asset Management Company based in London with an affiliate company based in Monaco, backed by partners’ money and with a wide range of investment strategies. The company manages assets on behalf of professional clients and eligible counterparties. Altana Wealth is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK.

Team profile

Our team is an industry front-runner in the carbon space, offering hedge fund solutions in the mandatory and voluntary carbon offsetting space. The team consists of highly driven and outstanding individuals, coming from a diverse range of backgrounds and cultures, with wide-ranging knowledge of carbon, energy and commodity markets. We leverage our experience in investment management and hedge fund strategies to generate sizeable and uncorrelated returns to general markets. Altana constantly seeks innovative solutions that would set us apart from our competitors and share a common focus on high performance and distinguished sources of alpha. We value our passion, commitment and are rewarded for our performance.

Position Overview

The trading analyst will support the carbon investment team and will help make informed investment decisions and manage the portfolio’s risks and PnL effectively. Whilst the framework is set by the investment team with the CIO, the team closely monitors and executes the trades in real time.

On a day-to-day basis, the analyst will be responsible for monitoring carbon-related developments both regulatory and with the exchanges, generating trade ideas, executing purchases and sales of securities on behalf of our funds, as well as facilitating other investment transactions and answering market-related questions from the field.

The analyst will be involved in all matters regarding portfolio changes, model maintenance, periodic rebalancing, and monitoring accounts to ensure that optimal portfolios are being maintained.

Job Responsibilities:

Procure, manage, and execute transactions in both compliance and voluntary carbon offsets, spanning over a wide product range including options, futures, OTC transactions, etc.

Conduct financial data analysis on large datasets to find ways to both systematically and opportunistically increase the desk’s profitability

Evaluate and analyse existing signals and trading performance

Maintain an ongoing dialogue with portfolio managers about market sentiment, trading conditions, price movements, trading volume and price volatility

Keep up with regulatory developments and trading in global carbon, energy, and commodity markets to spot trading opportunities and manage portfolio risks

Develop trading tools to improve efficiencies, constantly evolve our trading systems and processes and enhance trading reports

Work with Operations, Legal and Finance to streamline trades

Skills and experience:

3+ years of experience in a trading environment, working with a variety of environmental commodities (mandatory carbon offering, voluntary offsets, etc.)

Knowledge of current carbon-related regulatory environment and the implication for trading

Sound and broad understanding of energy and commodity markets

Solid understanding of derivatives

Strong understanding of the operational aspects of asset/money movement and trading attributes of different investment products

Trading systems knowledge, especially Bloomberg EMSX, etc.

Proficiency in MS Excel VBA and good experience in Python or Matlab

Be able to work well under pressure for trade cut offs or project deadlines

History of academic excellence

Key contribution areas critical to success include:

Exhibit the highest level of personal and professional integrity

Highly motivated with an exceptional drive for success

Open, flexible, and curious mindset that embraces change

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and think clearly under pressure

Entrepreneurial with a desire to be accountable and make a difference.

Strong communication skills.

Remuneration competitive, salary with success-based bonus.

Contact

Daniel Andronic

+44 207 079 1080

recruiting@altanawealth.com

175 Oxford Street, London