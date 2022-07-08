A new blockchain-based carbon venture that raised some $2.4 million in crypto coins in a recent launch will initially offer trade in tokenised EUAs and other compliance carbon units while promising a 916,474% first-year return for those investing in its governance token.
Crypto carbon outfit promises 916,000% returns, targets EU ETS
