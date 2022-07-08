EUA price of $300 in 2030 required for 1.5C warming and to avoid billions in financial losses -ECB

Published 16:27 on July 8, 2022

A European carbon price of around $300 per tonne in 2030 is required to remain on an 'orderly' pathway to a Paris Agreement-aligned warming target, according to modelling in the European Central Bank's first climate stress test published Friday that said stringent policy measures were urgently required to avoid billions of financial losses across euro zone banks.