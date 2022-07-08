Pakistan frontier region seeks “gateway” for forest carbon market development

Published 07:07 on July 8, 2022 / Last updated at 07:07 on July 8, 2022

Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province has significant forest carbon potential, with officials aiming to create a “gateway” for carbon offset buyers and for investors to channel finance towards forest carbon sequestration projects, a local voluntary carbon market working group forum was told on Thursday.